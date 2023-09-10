While James Gunn is busy shaping the new era of DCU, the movies that were of the old timeline but ready are struggling to have a good time at the big screen. While Blue Beetle managed to have somewhat a decent run at the Box Office, The Flash, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, and Black Adam struggled to make ends meet. Now we hear up for the last of the lot, and it is none other than Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2. But latest reports now offer an upsetting update that puts a lot of bad light on the Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom for the unversed, is the sequel to the highest-grossing DC and Warner Bros movie for a solo project. Starring Amber and Jason in the leading parts, the sequel has been surrounded by controversy since forever because of the reshoots, and delays, and of course, everything around Heard and her legacy battle with former husband, Johnny Depp, that she lost.

The negativity around Aquaman 2 has already led to a lot of resistance amongst the audience, and the latest report now suggests that Warner Bros has lost hope in the project and that is the very reason why they are refraining from investing in promoting the movie that is just couple of months away from its release with not even a teaser in sight. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2 is just three months away from its December 20, 2023 release date. And there is not a single promotional material being rolled out, forget a trailer. When an X user pointed this out, a scoopster who goes by the handle KC Walsh wrote, “Because they know it’s bad, they know it’ll lose money, and they aren’t putting a marketing budget behind it at all.”

Because they know it’s bad, they know it’ll lose money, and they aren’t putting a marketing budget behind it at all https://t.co/Gh2kqmqkEo — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a lot of delays and reshoots have already raised many eyebrows, and now the absence of trailer or teasers is only making things difficult for Aquaman 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

