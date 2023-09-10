While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy making headlines mostly for what they are doing with Avengers: Secret Wars (of course, it makes because everything is leading up to that one monster of a movie), the world is anticipating a lot about the other announced projects. One of the most talked about and anticipated one of them all is Fantastic Four Reboot. Before Hollywood went on the strikes, this one movie was a centre of all the discussions because Adam Driver was almost announced as Reed Richards, but he soon reportedly backed out. Jake Gyllenhaal is in the race now.

With Fantastic Four Reboot, Marvel plans to bring the most veteran family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and make them join the mutants and existing superheroes to fight their enemies. Matt Shakman has been hired to shape the reboot and names like Adam Driver, Venessa Kirby, Margot Robbie, Daveed Diggs have been attached to it for various characters.

Adam Driver rejected the offer as per the last updates, and the rumours had that the studio will approach him again post the strikes. But turns out that there is a plot twist, and the studio is now eyeing Jake Gyllenhaal to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four Reboot. But isn’t he a Spider-Man villain? Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Jake Gyllenhaal played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While his character did see its end in the climax of the movie, there were reports that he will return. If Comic Book Movie is to be believed, Jake has been approached to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot. There is no confirmation from either side, but the race is now between Driver and Gyllenhaal, it seems.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time Marvel uses an actor for two characters. Gemma Chan has starred in both Captain Marvel and Eternals playing two different parts in the past. Fantastic Four Reboot is set for a May 2, 2025 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

