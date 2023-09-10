The Jonas Brothers have faced a lot of questions about their s*xuality simply because they’ve been an all-boy band. But Joe Jonas had once clarified that people assume and they don’t take offence as they have several friends who are gay. But remember when the siblings went to gay bars and confessed to having a gala time? Scroll below for all the details.

Joe has been making a lot of noise over his divorce with Sophie Turner. Many have accused him of generating false and negative PR stories against his ex-wife to create a false narrative amongst the readers. Some of his old quotes about blaming ex-girlfriends Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato also resurfaced on the internet, adding fuel to the fire.

Back in 2015, Joe Jonas shared his experience of visiting a gay club along with his brother Nick Jonas. He told PrideSource, “I went to a gay club with Nick a few months ago – it was really fun!” He confessed that he had gone to such venues before but ‘accidentally’ since he was in Europe and couldn’t read the signs. “Getting hit on by more men than you would usually get hit on by,” is what made him realize where exactly he was.

Joe Jonas added, “I think that’s happened to a few people. But, you know, it was cool. We went out with some of our friends who are gay. I just think we live in a world where obviously it’s not a big deal – it’s fine – and you can have fun wherever you go and make the best of it.”

Meanwhile, there have been allegations that Joe Jonas witnessed Sophie Turner say or do something on their ring camera that made him realize that their marriage was “over.” He filed for divorce earlier this week and stepped out with his two daughters the following day.

Sophie has been busy shooting in London for a Television series while Joe is looking after their children.

