Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally made their relationship public with their adorable PDA at the Renaissance World Tour Concert of Beyonce in Los Angeles. They were seen cosying up to one another at the concert, which was surprisingly also attended by Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott. After debuting their relationship at the concert, the lovey-dovey couple has now been spotted at a dinner party. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Reports of Kylie and Timothee dating have been going around since earlier this year from around April; the mother of two and the Dune star kept it very low profile and hushed up until recently when they went all out locking lips and grabbing b*tts at the Beyonce concert. Meanwhile, Timothee even got bashed for smoking inside the venue, which was not seen in a good light by the netizens.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were the attendees at the dinner party by Haider Ackermann and Augustine Bader on Friday night on the occasion of the New York Fashion Week. Both the celebrities co-ordinated and chose to wear an all-black ensemble at the candlelit dinner and were very engrossed in the moment when the French designer raised a toast in the video posted by jewellery designer Gaia Repossi on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner sported a black blazer, while Timothee Chalamet rocked a casual black full-sleeve tee as he also sported a same-colour baseball hat. They were all cheery and smiling while listening to the designer along with the other attendees at the party. Here’s a glimpse of the newly official couple from the dinner party here at the third slide:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaia Repossi (@gaiarepossi)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted at a NYFW dinner. pic.twitter.com/E7Kv5aPeJ4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s passionate making-out moments from Beyonce’s concert were a hot topic on social media as the videos were all over it. They are completely head over heels for each other as they do not care for the world around them while being all mushy. The couple was not alone at the concert; they were accompanied by Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie’s BFF Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. Check out their intimate moment shared by TMZ on X here:

There were also rumours going on that the Dune star had dumped the reality tv star, and that’s when they decided to go public, proving them all wrong, while many are still reluctant to accept them as a couple as they think it’s nothing but publicity there is a section of netizens who find this new couple in town really cute.

What are your thoughts on Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comments!

