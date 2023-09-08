Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber might have gone their separate ways a long time back, but social media seems to be still hung up on them as a viral video of Selena giving an insight into her future with Bieber goes viral on social media, amid Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy rumours. The netizens once again felt new pangs of heartbreak after watching this throwback video on social media.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin dated between 2010 and 2018 before the latter went off to marry Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber. It was a huge blow for the Jelena fans, which gave rise to the Hailey vs Selena feud online, and it’s still a thing as earlier this it took a drastic turn when Kylie Jenner allegedly threw shade on the Calm Down singer.

The throwback video of Selena Gomez from the time when she was on 93.3 San Diego Channel way back in 2010, most probably, and it has been posted on Instagram by Editzvids. In that video, a fan asks the Rare Beauty founder, “If you had a baby, what would you name her?” To which Selena responded, “Let’s see, I had these names picked out for a while. Umm, let’s see, I like Emory, which is E-M-O-R-Y inserts my husband’s last name.”

The fan prompted “Bieber”, and Selena Gomez said, “Yeah, Emory Bieber.” That’s how deeply in love Selena and Justin Bieber were in love, and it’s just tragically adorable, and it’s not just us; the netizens also think that way.

One of the users wrote, “They were the definition of Teenage Love”

Another, however, pointed out that at that time, she might not have been dating Justin Bieber and also the fact that he was a minor at the time, “Funny bcoz during this time 1. She was not dating bieber , 2. He was a minor……”

Followed by one saying, “Emory now become a memory”

One of them wrote, “I bet Hailey trys to steal the name”

Another chimed in, “I have a feeling Hailey is gonna steal it”

Followed by, “You just gave Baldwin an idea,” “Waiting for hailey now to name their baby emery,” “The way she said my husband,” “Imagine Hailey Bieber had a child with justin and named it Emory and then the child figured about his father’s past with his ex gf,” and, “I swear if Hailey names her baby Emory…”

Justin Bieber is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin, while Selena Gomez just released her much-awaited song ‘Single Soon’.

