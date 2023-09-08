Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson have faced a huge dent in their reputation after they were accused of toxic work culture by their former employees. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is sparking a new controversy as two existing and as many as 14 former employees have called out the host for his inappropriate behaviour. Scroll below for his apologetic response!

It all began on Thursday after Rolling Stone published allegations from former and existing employees from the production crew and writers, who requested to stay anonymous in fear. Other 80 employees refused to speak on record because they had nothing positive to say about the Tonight show. Guests’ dressing rooms were commonly called “cry rooms” while senior staff members would often bully or belittle the alleged victims.

Jimmy Fallon has finally broken silence on allegations of toxic work culture and apologized to his employees. According to Variety and Rolling Stone, one of the staff members revealed that the host said on their Zoom call, “It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

The allegations previously suggested that Jimmy Fallon would have several “outbursts” and would lash out at his staff under pressure. One of the ex-members had revealed, “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked. People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

