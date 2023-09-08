MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, is still etched in everyone’s minds, and the standard set by it is so high that fans have only been disappointed by the next movies which came out of the Marvel Studios. Iron Man’s death in that film left everyone in tears, and a digital artist who worked on the film recently opened up about that tragic scene and revealed that the alternate versions of Robert Downey Jr’s character were more ‘gruesome’. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

RDJ’s character came around a total circle in the MCU as he was the one who started the superhero franchise, and it was his character that ended an era of it. After witnessing his death on screen, people were emotional and left the theatres heartbroken, thinking that they would not see him don those cool armour suits again. Not just RDJ but Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow’s character arc ended with that film.

A digital artist, Aaron Black of Weta Digital, recently shed light on the alternate takes on the last moments of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame after he took the infinity stones from Thanos and snapped to eliminate them from the planet Earth. In that process, being a human with no superpowers, Tony collapsed to death, and the version we saw on screen was hardly bearable. But as per Aaron, there was some more ghastly outcome that would have been hard to watch for everyone.

According to a report in ComicBook Movie, the digital artist said, “Concepts for the damage to Tony Stark from the exploding Infinity Gauntlet. Obviously, such a beloved character’s death scene was top secret and needed to be treated with sensitivity. Tony needed to have suffered damage severe enough for it to be clear that he wouldn’t survive, but it couldn’t be too gruesome or obscure the actor’s performance.”

The report further states Joe Russo previously spoke about the death of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s self-sacrifice. While speaking of the Avengers: Endgame ending where Robert Downey Jr died, Russo said, “If you think of Captain America as a character, you go ‘Okay, Captain America dying is fairly obvious,’ right? [Self-sacrifice] is something he would do. This is a guy who offered to be a guinea pig in a science experiment in order to be able to go fight Nazis in the war. He’s intrinsically a hero.”

He also added, “There’s not a lot of complexity there. It might be emotionally impactful because you like him. He’s a very likeable character, but it’s not necessarily the most compelling arc. Tony Stark is a character who was supposed to die. So that seemed like the more compelling arc to us, that it would be Stark who died. So that it would be a richer, more complex arc, and that’s why we chose him.”

There have been several speculations that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, may return again in Captain America 4: New World Order. However, there has been no confirmed news on it yet.

