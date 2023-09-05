Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now struggling to bounce back to the glory it once was. While the studio has managed to set up the multiverse in the entire fourth phase and the half of the fifth, going ahead, we will be seeing the repercussions of the events that have led to the blurring of the timelines. One movie that sits right amid the Multiverse Saga but will mostly not brush shoulders with it in a big way is Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4. While Anthony Mackie joins the main timeline as the new Cap, what happens to Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is a mystery.

For the unversed, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, played by Evans, travelled back in time to return the infinity stones and even ended up fulfilling his promise to Peggy Carter. However, he can back aged (he was buried in a glacier for 70 years, remember?), so he passed on the mantle to Sam Wilson aka Falcon. It took an entire series for Wilson to then come to terms with this new responsibility.

Now we await the release of Captain America: Brave New World aka Captain America 4 that will make Sam Wilson the Cap ultimately. But what will happen to Steve Rogers aka Chris Evans since he aged but was still alive after the events of Endgame? The latest reports suggest a very sad end to his character, and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per an X user (formerly called Twitter), Can We Get Some Toast, a character in Captain America: Brave New World will suffer a cardiac arrest. While the tweet doesn’t say anything more about it or who will it be, an Inside The Magic report claims that it could be Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers who suffers one. And it is highly possible, too.

It could be a plot device to make way for the new Captain America Sam Wilson to take over the duties, and will also serve as a conclusion to Steve Rogers. Only the makers and time will tell. Captain America: Brave New World is currently set for a July 26, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

