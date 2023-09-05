July saw some of the biggest Hollywood movie releases of 2023, including Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Among these, Gerwig and Nolan’s films created a phenomenon; Barbenheimer and both the films emerged as a winner at the box office while Tom’s actioner suffered in the process. The MI 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has now opened up about getting beaten by the Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie-led biggies.

McQuarrie reflected on the box office performance of the film, which did not fare that well in comparison to the Robbie and Murphy starrer, and he holds no grudges against them or the global phenomena that took place during the release of those films. Keep scrolling to find out what he has to say about it!

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie, speaking on the Empire Spoiler Specials podcast via ScreenRant, expressed his delightment on the Barbenheimer sensation and said, “I couldn’t be more delighted. We meant what we said when we went out and bought those tickets. I meant what I said when I went on Twitter – my last ever post on Twitter – and said, ‘Go pink or go home.”

Mission: Impossible 7 director Macquarrie then went on to praise Barbie star Margot Robbie and Oppenheimer maker Christopher Nolan. He said, “Could not be more thrilled for Margot [Robbie], who I think is an extraordinary talent, a mega-star. And I’m delighted for the validation that the movie gives to that part of Margot that is that mega-star. And I hope the lessons learned from that are applied. Couldn’t be more thrilled for Greta. Chris Nolan… you want to talk about between a rock and a hard place? You want to talk about a guy whose movie was a three-plus hour R-rated drama with nudity that leaves you feeling quote-unquote ‘devastated’. That’s a tough sell. That’s one helluva marketing strategy. And he won. He called it like Babe Ruth, and he won. God bless him. Congratulations. That’s fantastic.”

Further speaking on Barbenheimer, Mission: Impossible 7 director continued, “And it’s a triumph for original movies. It’s a triumph for films that are not sequels. And in the case of Oppenheimer, a drama. What movies used to be all the time? Tom and I just look at each other all the time like, ‘Man, it’s just about quality.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One might not have faired as expected at the box office this time, but it will get its chance again next year when the film’s sequel comes out, and hopefully, there won’t be any Barbenheimer happening.

