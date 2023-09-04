Some actors have breathed life into their on-screen characters; one such star is Johnny Depp as Pirates Of The Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny has played the notorious pirate in every single film in the franchise – The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides and the 2017 instalment Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Now, six years after the last part was released – which unfortunately was panned by critics and fans, there is an update about Pirates of the Caribbean 6. In a recent conversation, writer Craig Mazin – who is known for co-creating HBO’s The Last Of Us- teased his upcoming take on the popular Disney franchise. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interaction with LA Times, Craig Mazin spilled the beans on his Pirates of the Caribbean 6 story, co-written with Ted Elliot (Elliot penned the original movie Pirates film and its two sequels). Stating that work on this upcoming pirate film is on hold due to the ongoing WGA strike, Mazin revealed that the pitch for the sixth film in the franchise is quite different from the ones we’ve seen already. He said, “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

The future of Pirates Of The Caribbean was uncertain following the underwhelming performance of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at the box office. The film – which is considered both a critical and commercial disappointment, is currently the lowest-grossing entry of the franchise domestically and the second lowest-grossing entry worldwide. Besides this, the legal controversies surrounding Depp owing to his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accusing him of domestic violence also had the franchise’s ship on choppy waters.

With Johnny Depp winning the recent legal battle against Amber Heard, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed he is getting Johnny back as Jack Sparrow and promised that behind-the-scenes work has already begun. However, Depp’s return to the franchise is still uncertain as the actor has expressed interest in featuring in non-Hollywood projects.

