Hollywood celebrities have their own fetishes when it comes to relaxing especially when it is about showers. While a lot of actors keep it a secret about how they chill in their shower, Margot Robbie is not really shy about it. In an earlier interview, Margot opened up that she prefers beer shower when she wants to relax after a hectic day adding that it is possible only when she has time. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Margot Robbie is currently basking in the success of her new flick Barbie. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling in a lead role along with Marvel star Simu Liu and a few others. Barbie recently crossed $1 billion at the global box office making it a first from a woman director.

Shedding light on how Margot Robbie relaxes after a long day, according to Marca, the actress, revealed that she loves taking a beer shower. During an interview, Margot revealed that she got the idea of a beer shower when she was shooting for the film Whiskey, Tango Foxtrot in 2016 along with comedienne Tina Fey. Margot revealed that it was Fey’s costume lady who shared the interesting idea. The actress then asked her to explain the concept revealing, “She said she drinks an ice-cold beer in a boiling-hot bath or shower, and it made her sleep. I was like, ‘That sounds perfect!’ So now when I get home from work, I have a beer shower or a beer bath if I have time.”

Now, before you start imagining Margot Robbie getting all drenched in beer during a shower, In Australia, a beer shower simply means enjoying a chilled beer during a shower.

Also, let us take you back to the time when the Suicide Star revealed that she was once offered a job at Hooters before she shot to fame. Speaking of the same, Margot Robbie revealed, “I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters.”

Margot continued, “At the end of the day, they offered me a job and I was like, ‘I think this is where my career is going and I’m going to end up working at Hooters. That’s cool.’”

