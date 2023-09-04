Eminem is one of the biggest and most successful rappers out there. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been ruling the charts for more than 25 years. However, with the fame he has achieved, the hip-hop heavyweight has also been a target of several conspiracy theories, the most popular being that he died in 2006 and that he was cloned. Scroll down to know the details.

Eminem has also trended several times on social media platforms over his fake death news in the last few years. On the work front, his last full-fledged album came in the year 2020 called Music To Be Murdered By which was released in two parts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Eminem’s strange death and cloning theory, according to The Daily Star, fans noticed the drastic change in Eminem’s appearance over the years. Some on the Internet also claimed that the rapper’s voice also sounded very different. Others claimed that Eminem was no longer alive and it is his Android clone which makes public appearances. Putting more fuel to the fire, a Spanish website called La Guia Del Varon also spoke about the strange clone theory while explaining how the rapper might have died in a car accident earlier. They claimed, “In 2006, Eminem died in a car accident.”

If this was not enough, in 2019, a Tom Macdonald’s music video called Cloned Rappers claimed, “Illuminati took bone samples to clone rappers” also adding that the real people who were put behind the bars to “silence their vision.”

Further shedding light on the Oscar-winning rapper’s death theory, Tom Macdonald in his music video said, “If they can’t control you they erase the old you,” before taking the names of rappers who might have been cloned including Eminem, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black and a few others.

Fans at the time reacted to the news as one shared, “Yeah I believe he is a clone it doesn’t even look like him anymore and his eyes are dead.”

The next one stated, “I believe that Eminem’s is a clone he doesn’t look the same after the so-called accident where he just disappeared for about a year he came back looking different.” One user said, “Em died in a car accident 2006… he’s been 6th dated like the movie. He stop rapping like Em a long time ago.”

One, however opposed to the conspiracy theories saying, “The idea that he’s a clone is one of the dumbest conspiracy theories ever. That songs from Tom was one of the worst songs he’s put out. As people age, they grow and change as a person.”

Interestingly, in 2007, Eminem claimed that he almost died of a drug overdose but was glad to be alive. “I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked” adding, “Because drugs were f*king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f*ck it all up – goddamn.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Spread Her S*xy Legs In A Pink Bra & Black Latex Panties While Lying On A Messy Bed & Proving She Is The Hottest One In All Of Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News