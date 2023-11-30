Taylor Swift said yes to her love story with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. She changed the lyrics of her song Karma, and we feel she might soon want to wear his initials on a chain around her neck. Before this, she was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, which ended in April 2023. But fans are convinced there was trouble in paradise back in 2021. Scroll below for all the details!

Joe and Tay had kept their relationship intimate. The singer, however, gave details of their romance in many of her songs. According to her song Dress from Reputation, they met for the first time at the 2016 Met Gala. They got serious pretty soon in their relationship as Alwyn met her family the following year. It was in 2018 that the duo somewhat confirmed their relationship on Instagram as they posed near the same cactus and posted individual pictures from their vacation.

While engagement rumors sparked multiple times in their relationship, they unfortunately weren’t the endgame. On November 29, music collaborator Jack Antonoff provided inside details as Taylor Swift released a Midnight bonus track, You’re Losing Me. He took to his Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of Tay eating raisins.

Jack Antanoff wrote, “You’re Losing Me is out today.” He added that it was a “very special track from the Midnights sessions.” It was his next set of words that didn’t go unnoticed by the eagle-eyed fans. He continued, “written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Swifties are convinced that there was trouble in Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s paradise much before they broke up. Well, the lyrics of You’re Losing Me make for a strong case as the lyrics go, “How long could we be a sad song // Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? // I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy // And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier // Fighting in only your army”

Taylor Swift, in another excerpt from the lyrics, says she wouldn’t marry her either. She sings, “And I wouldn’t marry me either // A pathological people pleaser // Who only wanted you to see her // And I’m fadin’, thinkin'”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has written a list of songs about Joe Alwyn, including Evermore, Betty, and Lavender Haze, among others. Throughout their relationship, the American singer had been grateful to her singer-boyfriend for helping her find her political voice, co-writing songs and inspiring her music.

Joe and Taylor called it quits in April this year after dating for six long years.

