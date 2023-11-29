Megan Fox, who made a mark on the map of the acting business with her major breakout role in Transformers, slowly and subtly created an empire of hers. She is definitely the queen of her kingdom, ruling over millions of people’s hearts. She lives unapologetically, she loves unabashedly, she is fashionable, and she is everything in between.

Megan often leads headlines for her bold choices in fashion, from wearing deep-cut necklines to sultry bodycon, cut-out detailings to cleav*ge popping outfits, and more. Today, we brought looks from her recent photoshoot for WWD. Scroll ahead to check it out!

The wintry season is here, and the chilly winds are blowing outside but why does it feel so hot? Well, because Megan Fox’s new Instagram post is steaming hot even though she posed in winter outfits. She is a style icon, and she has been proving it with every passing day.

In a recent post, Megan Fox can be seen wearing a unique long trench coat in stripes with a long bodycon sweater dress. In the next look, she wore a black turtle-neck dress with a thigh-high slit detailing. In the third picture, Megan could be seen in a satin peach-cream-colored long coat dress. She flaunted her red hair in that.

Check out the pictures on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

In the fourth picture, the Jennifer’s Body actress served boss lady vibes in a white shirt and black coat, along with some golden jewelry. In the fifth slide, Megan Fox could be seen giving a more in-depth BTS of the whole shoot.

For makeup, the Hollywood diva opted for a full face coverage with foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, long lashes, and plumpy, luscious lips with pink lip gloss. She kept her hair open and let it flow all over her face, adding a little touch of red!

On the other hand, Megan Fox recently roared at the box office and theatres with her movie Expendables 4. Apart from her professional endeavors, she is also quite popular for her love life with Machine Gun Kelly.

Let us know your thoughts regarding Megan Fox’s winter fashion affair. Did you also feel the flush from her hot photoshoot?

