Margot Robbie needs no introduction. The actress has made millions fall in love not only with her acting skills and performances but also with the kind of human she is. Well, we are also in love, but with her fashion A-game. The Barbie star knows how to carry her toned body and slay in every piece of clothing that she picks. Once, the actress channeled her inner mermaid in a beautiful white gown with crochet work.

Margot began her acting career with Australian TV and later moved to the US. Her first project in the US came with Pan Am in 2011, which further shaped her career. However, her breakthrough in Hollywood came with Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf Of Wall Street.

While the Suicide Squad actress is always in her best outfits, her ensembles on red-carpet events are always out of this world. Throughout the press tour of Barbie, she wore the iconic outfits of the Mattel doll and proved that she was the right person to be cast in the lead role of the movie. Well, back in 2019, at the SAG Awards, Margot Robbie proved that she is one of the most beautiful stars in all of Hollywood.

As she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Mary, Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie arrived in a beautiful white and gold column dress. The dress was from Chanel’s Pre-Fall collection and was as stunning as one could imagine. The sleeveless dress had the perfect straight structure and a mermaid’s tail-like bottom. While the whites were in fabric, the gold lines were made of crochet and sequin. The dress perfectly fitted her as she flaunted her curves.

The actress accessorized her look with boho earrings and a few rings on her fingers. Coming to her makeup, Margot looked no less than a Barbie as she put on a nude base with the right amount of blush and highlighter. Her lips were painted in a tint of red and her expressive eyes did the rest of the work. She looked into the camera and made many feel a bit weak in the knees. She left her partially brunette locks down and softly curled them.

Check out her beautiful pictures from Twitter here:

Margot Robbie at The 2019 SAG Awards! pic.twitter.com/KMkH7oY5mr — Forever Margot Robbie (@ForeverMRobbie) June 8, 2020

Well, this is indeed one of her best looks ever, and we would love to see her carry something more like this in upcoming events.

