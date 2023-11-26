Winter is finally at the door, and the celebs are putting on a great show in terms of fashion. While winter is sad to be gloomy and melancholy, there’s no need for your outfits to be the same! Supermodel Gigi Hadid has proved that with her bright-as-a-sunshine jumper in her latest spotting in the scenic city of Paris. Keep scrolling to look at her latest OOTD as we dissect her look!

The supermodel has been making news for her alleged romance with Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper. Before Bradley, she was also romantically involved with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi was in the news for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict and continuously supported Palestine. She is a very influential personality in the world of modeling, with millions of followers on social media.

Gigi Hadid enjoys a massive fan following of over 79.1M on Instagram. Hadid was recently spotted in Paris, and her look for the day will surely put you in a good mood. The 28-year-old model sported a vibrant yellow-colored jumper with blue high-waisted jeans. Gigi added a yellow and black striped beanie hat to complete the ensemble.

The model sported a white t-shirt beneath her yellow jumper and carried her brown Louis Vuitton bag. She has often been spotted carrying that bag. For the shoes Hadid opted for a pair of yellow trainers with purple stripes on them. Gigi further accessorized her OOTD with her black sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid went for a fresh face makeup look with probably a bit of skin tint and peach blush on the cheeks. For the lips, she chose to wear n*de brown matte lipstick.

She kept her hair open and flaunted casually as she left the hotel. The pictures of Gigi Hadid have been all over the social media platform X and have also been posted by 21MetGala. Take a look at them here:

Gigi Hadid is currently enjoying her time with Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper. A few days back, a source revealed that Bradley invited Gigi for a work dinner, which was attended by his Maestro co-stars, too. They have been enjoying their time together. The insiders claim she and Cooper are allegedly head over heels for one another. They also resonate in their similar personal life as they both have a child. Meanwhile, Gigi and Bradley have not yet made their relationship official.

For more such fashion stories and updates on Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Channelled Her Inner Greek Goddess In A Backless White Gown & Romantic Hairdo Making Us Go Weak In The Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News