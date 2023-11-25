Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood’s finest actors but had a rough path before starring in The Hangover in 2009. The film became a huge success, catapulting Cooper to overwhelming fame. He went on to give two more installments in the franchise. The actor has recently expressed his wish to do The Hangover 4. Cooper’s career has a lot to owe to this comedy film series, and to know why, keep scrolling!

Bradley started his career with a small role in the iconic television series Sex and the City. He made his film debut in 2001 with Wet Hot American Summer. Cooper’s breakthrough came with the 2009 comedy, which was both critically and commercially successful. The franchise featured Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, and Ken Jeong in significant roles. The film’s second installment came out in 2011, followed by the third and final one in 2013.

In 2016, in an interview with Barbara Walters, Bradley Cooper opened up about how he turned to alcoholism when his career seemed like going nowhere. Cooper said he would work only three days a week and questioned his decision to be in an acting profession. he once recalled an incident of how, at a party, Bradley once bashed his head on the concrete floor and said, ” ‘Hey, look how tough I am!'” The Hangover star told The Hollywood Reporter that he was concerned about what people thought about him, and among other things, he realized how he would ruin his life.

When Bradley Cooper’s acting career was not going anywhere, and he was not getting any good films to work in, Todd Phillip’s The Hangover happened. He was seen as Phil, who became a massive hit among the audience. Jack Black and Paul Rudd initially turned the role down.

Last year, while speaking on Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes’ Smartless podcast, Bradley Cooper said, “I was totally depressed. It wasn’t really until The Hangover. I was 36 when I did The Hangover, so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level.”

For the unversed, Bradley Cooper left Alias in 2006, and his life was a total mess, as the actor once revealed himself. Bradley was in that show alongside Jennifer Garner for five years before he asked them to be written out of it. Bradley got into substance abuse and had zero self-esteem. The Rocket Racoon actor admitted that he had no ‘self-esteem,’ was lost, and also severed his Achilles tendon.

The Hangover was made on a budget of about $35 million and made $469.3 million at the worldwide box office. The following two installments in the franchise also did well, and now, as per Daily Beast, the actor, in a recent episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour, confessed that he is open to doing The Hangover 4.

He said, “Well, I would do Hangover 5. It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah. I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah, just because I love [director] Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah. I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

It would be a delight for the fans to get the team of The Hangover for another installment and see Bradley Cooper and others don their most hilarious self again.

On the work front, Bradley Cooper will be seen in Maestro. The film will start streaming on Netflix on December 20th.

