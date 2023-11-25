Kanye West and Bianca Censori shutting down reports of their split unite in Dubai as they get spotted being cozy. Kanye has been in the Middle East since October this year, and his new wife Bianca finally joined him. The couple had been in the news consistently for their lewd activities and obscene clothing on their European vacation. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

For the unversed, there were reports which claimed that the couple was on a break. Bianca’s family and friends intervened and allegedly knocked some sense into her. They have not been very fond of her relationship with Ye. Last month, when Ye went to the Middle East, his wife went to visit her family in Australia, and after that, the rapper was allegedly spotted without his wedding ring. The fans were worried about the couple’s marital life, but they can breathe a sigh of relief now.

A video of Kanye West and Bianca Censori at a party in Dubai’s Royal Atlantis hotel has gone viral on social media, shutting down rumors of their split. As per Page Six, the party was attended by Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and other celebs. For the record, Ye and Ty Dolla are collaborating on an album. In the video, the rapper donned his all-black ensemble while partying with his SO.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was seen in a blue top paired with a tan skirt. She and the Yeezy owner were all smiles at the party. The videos have been all over Instagram, posted by jeen__yuhs_. Kanye’s fans are delighted to see their idol happy and together with Bianca.

One wrote, “My boy still married, Praise God.”

A second one wrote, “I love when he is happy and smiling, enjoying life.”

Another commented, “So happy for Ye and his album.”

One referred to Kim Kardashian and said, “Kanye looks happier than he was with that other tramp he was married to.”

And, “happy for him, that’s awesome.”

Check out the videos here:

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December last month after finalizing his divorce with The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. According to sources, Ye is happier around Bianca, which is evident in these latest videos. But Bianca’s friends claimed that she distanced herself from them after getting into a relationship with him and were worried about her. However, she seems to be happy with the rapper.

