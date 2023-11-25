Scream 6 actress Melissa Barrera, after being fired from the upcoming 7th installment of the horror flick, gains thousands of followers on social media for standing her ground. Spyglass Media Group fired the actress because of her comment on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. She showed her support for the Palestinian cause. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The actress is seen in the role of Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise. She is a Mexican actress who started her career with telenovelas and then transitioned to Hollywood. She called the events of Gaza genocide and ethnic cleansing; the actress also accused the Western Media of only showing the other side. After her dismissal from the Hollywood film franchise, the actress opened up about it for the first time via her social media account.

Now, according to a report by Pop Tingz on platform X, Melissa Barrera has gained over 400,000 followers on Instagram within 48 hours after being fired from Scream 7 for showing her support towards Palestine. The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 1.5M followers on Instagram. The netizens have also demonstrated their love for the actress in the comment section.

People have been supporting Melissa Barrera by taking to Pop Tingz’s comments. One of the users wrote, “She deserves much more followers.”

Another wrote, “And I’ll be watching all her movies from now on.”

A third user commented, “Wish her more and a lot of success.”

Followed by a fourth one, “Deserved.”

And, “yupp, I defintiely respect the hell out of her after this situation. I hope she gets some amazing opportunities.”

Check out the post and the rest of the reactions here:

Melissa Barrera has gained over 400,000 followers on Instagram within 48 hours after being fired from ‘Scream 7’ for being Pro-Palestine. pic.twitter.com/mneraT0g7I — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 24, 2023

As per Collider, Melissa Barrera opened up about her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and shared a long note on her IG story. In that, she clarified that she condemns anti-semitism and Islamophobia. The actress also revealed that she will continue to speak her mind as silence is not an option. You can check out her full quote shared by Discussing Film’s X account here:

Melissa Barrera has released a statement after she was fired from ‘SCREAM 7’ for being vocal about the genocide happening in Palestine. “Silence is not an option for me.” pic.twitter.com/aEnowhRuDy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2023

For more updates on it and Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

