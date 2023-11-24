Miley Cyrus needs no introduction. The singer has left millions amazed with her impeccable talent and also inspired many by speaking her heart out. Well, apart from her singing skills, Miley is also a well-known fashionista who never misses a chance to make us all fall in love with her stupendous outfits. Even on her 31st birthday, she channeled her boss lady in an outstanding black dress.

Miley’s acting career began in the early 2000s as she appeared alongside her father in Doc. After bagging a few more gigs, she finally landed the role of a teen idol in the Disney show Hannah Montana. Since then, she has never looked back and has broken several records with her chartbusters.

Coming back, Miley Cyrus recently left us in awe of her good looks as she slipped into a beautiful strapless black dress. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset-like semi-sheer top, and a bottom part that perfectly hugged the singer’s body. The artistic patterns all over her dress took our breaths away.

When it comes to styling, the Flowers singer added a matching blazer and a pair of gloves. She also wore black sheer stalking, which gave her look the much-needed edge. Miley indeed pulled off a glamorous look and proved that she is one of the most beautiful singers ever.

Coming to accessories, the Party In The USA singer wore a pair of black and gold goggles, animal print earrings, and black strappy heels. She also carried a statement animal print bag and gave away major Boss Lady vibes. Her glammed-up makeup included a fine base with a lot of blush and subtle lipstick. She neatly tied her hair in a bun.

Check out her pictures shared by Pop Crave here:

Miley Cyrus stuns in new photos. pic.twitter.com/pvpiu46XJI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2023

Miley surely gave fashionistas a run for their money with this black outfit. Reacting to the look, a fan wrote, “Miley never misses! Absolutely rocking each and every look,” another penned, “Black is the new attitude.”

A third one wrote, “Miley Cyrus’ face card never declines, she’s always looking beautiful.”

“Her signature style is Soo beautiful,” wrote a fourth one.

The look also worked as a holiday party inspiration for some. Well, this one can also make a stunning look for a New Year’s Eve party. All eyes will be on you. Ladies, take notes.

