Miley Cyrus is one special pop star who turned her magical charm with her eclectic personality. Her stardom pushed boundaries as she took over as a pop star from being a teen diva headlining a Disney show as Hannah Montanna. She is one of the most iconic and polarizing figures in pop culture today and has been in the spotlight since childhood. Incredible highs and significant lows have marked her career. But through it all, Cyrus has remained true to herself and her art and continues defying expectations.

However, in this decade-and-a-half-long journey, the superstar has changed her appearance by leaps and bounds. Moreover, this appearance change is a conscious decision and well-planned transformation.

A well-discussed post on a Reddit community once discussed how changed Miley Cyrus looks over the years. A post on pop culture shared how drastically the diva’s look has changed over the years. Pictures on the post shared how the pop star looked plump earlier while her jaw-line changed miraculously.

A user commented, “I am curious to see her without makeup, because she has so many changes that I don’t know if this makeup of cosmetic procedures…” Another comment read, “It kind of looks like fillers, teeth work, and maybe a blepharoplasty.” “And buccal fat removal,” added a user. A comment pointed out, “Perhaps she did something to her teeth because they do look kinda different. Still pretty.” Another comment read, “Yeah she had her “snaggle” tooth fixed but that was forever ago.”

A user wrote, “Im tempted to say this is actually jaw surgery.” A comment read, “She messed with her teeth with veneers they look so fake now.” Another comment said, “I miss her original nose :(” A user observed, “Wow in the 2022 pictures, she looks like Madonna.”

You can check out the pictures here.

Posts from the popculturechat

community on Reddit

Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has been involved in a number of controversies, and this transformation speculation is just the tip of the iceberg.

However, despite the controversies, she has remained one of the world’s most popular and successful pop stars, selling over 120 million records worldwide, and winning numerous awards, including Grammy, MTV Video Music Awards, and American Music Awards. Her 2023 released album Flowers, made it to the most streamed track on Spotify in one week.

Coming back to her changed appearance over the years, what do you think about the Hannah Montanna star’s transformation journey? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Cara Delevingne Once Confessed She Prefers Giving Her Partner S*xual Pleasure & Org*sms More Than Receiving It: “I Find It Quite Difficult To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News