Cara Delevingne needs no introduction. The British-born supermodel – who is also an actress with projects like Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, and more to her credit, is known for speaking her mind on different topics, including her s*xual life and bedroom preferences. In fact, she once revealed she prefers giving her partner org*sms more than receiving it.

Cara, who came out as genderfluid in May 2018 – and uses the pronouns she/her, has dated both males and females. At the time of making this confession, the ‘Planet Sex’ actress was in a confirmed relationship with actress-model Ashley Benson. The duo parted ways in April 2020 after two years of dating. Since 2022, Delevinge has reportedly been dating musician Leah Mason, aka Minke.

During a 2019 interaction with RuPaul Charles on his podcast, What’s The Tee?, Cara Delevingne revealed that she ‘loves to give’ in the bedroom. As reported by Metro, The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress said, “I’m very good at giving love and not at receiving it. I’m the same in bed. I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give.” She added, “‘I can allow pleasure, but it’s hard to find that person. I have found them before, for sure.”

In the same conversation, Cara Delevingne revealed that her actions and demeanor change depending on whether she’s courting a man or a woman. The ‘Carnival Row’ actress said, “That whole courting process of power is very interesting. And it’s a difference with men and women. I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

Further talking about her views on s*x, the 31-year-old supermodel confessed that she prefers to stay home and have s*x rather than party. Cara discussed the politics of s*x and s*xual connection, saying, “Part of s*x — that ­connection — is feral. You meet someone, but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal. To me, that is so interesting. There are certain people who are super-s*xy and they flirt with you, then you have s*x with them and they are terrible. But I like people who seem really prudish then, when they get in the bedroom, they’re like, “What?!” It’s like a whole transformation.”

What are your thoughts on Cara Delevingne’s confession about her s*x life and bedroom preferences? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates, and throwback stories of your favorite stars.

Must Read: Zayn Malik Broke His 2-Year Engagement With Perrie Edwards Over A Simple Text & Began Dating Gigi Hadid 2 Months Later? Former One Direction Singer Once Said, “I Don’t Want To Explain Why…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News