Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries franchise will always be memorable to her fans, that was a breakthrough point in her career, and she went on to become one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. Her beauty is unparalleled, and the way she styled herself, of course, with the help of a stylist, is simply majestic. Today, we have brought you a throwback look of the actress looking absolutely delish in a black sleek attire.

Anne is a very talented actress who gave some of the iconic movies like Devil Wears Prada, Les Miserables, The Intern, and many more; she even won an Oscar for her performance in Les Miserables in the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

During a screening of her Oscar award-winning film, Anne Hathaway faced a major wardrobe malfunction that left her devastated. But that is a story for another day; today, let’s talk about her picture for the Harper’s Bazaar that we came across on social media platform X, posted by Joan Darc.

Anne Hathaway wore a one-shouldered quirky cutout gown with a thigh-high slit at the front. She was photographed by Alexi Lubomerski as per the X post, and it was from the 2014 issue of the outlet. The dress also featured a golden border along the slit as she showcased her sculpted leg donning knee-length footwear with a golden zip.

The Devil Wears Prada star posed confidently and boldly in her stance, and her makeup was also on point. She went for a clean look with rosy cheeks, mascara-laden eyes, well-groomed eyebrows, and bold red lips. For accessories, the Oscar-winning actress sported a chunky gold bangle and a few statement rings. Her hair was cut short in a pixie style, and it was styled in a very clean and sleek manner, perfectly complimenting her entire look.

Check out the picture of Anne Hathaway here:

Anne Hathaway photographed by Alexi Lubomirski for HARPER’S BAZAAR magazine 2014. pic.twitter.com/lh1LEBVI01 — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) October 24, 2014

On the work front, Anne Hathaway was recently seen alongside Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage in their film She Came to Me, which premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival this year.

