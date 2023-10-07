We often look at celebrities and wonder what brands they use for skincare and makeup. While some celebs are usually vocal about it, or their makeup artists reveal it during interviews or blogs, some don’t share their secrets. Haha! In a recent interview, Harry Potter fame Emma Watson revealed her go-to lip color for fall, and it’s such a pretty nude shade that you can’t get enough of, and it’s so cheap that your vanity needs it RN. Scroll below to know more!

Emma enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 74 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle and recently launched her liquor brand, Renais Gin, with her brother.

Coming back to the topic, in an interview with Vogue France, Emma Watson opened up on her favorite lip liner for fall, and it’s not only pretty but super cheap. The Harry Potter actress said, “This is Jane Iredale. I’ve been using this lip pencil for years and years and years. It’s in my favorite color, which is called ‘Spice’.”

Emma Watson also shared that it’s soft as butter and glides on so smoothly on the lips with a staying power from day to night. And can you guess the cost of the lipliner? It’s just $20. Sounds unbelievable, right? Hehe!

It’s difficult to find your favorite nude lip color, and Jane Iredale’s Spice is a brown-tone nude color with jojoba oil and caprylic oil infused, making it hydrating on the lips. It’s also packed with antioxidants tocopherol, ascorbyl palmitate, and Vitamin E, which makes the texture not only buttery but also blends beautifully, and you can fill it in like a lipstick and top it off with a transparent gloss and TADA, you’re ready!

What are your thoughts on Emma Watson talking about her favorite fall lip liner and if you would try it too? Tell us in the space below.

