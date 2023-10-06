Jennifer Aniston's 'Secret Mantra' To Never Age Is This Cheap $88 Hack & Girls, The Early You Use This The Better It'll Be For Your Skin In Longer Run

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame with her character of Rachel from Friends and ever since then, she’s an icon, with a massive fan following worldwide. Jen has given us some of the most iconic fashionable look over the years on the red carpet and we can never get enough of her style diaries. And today, we bring you her secret mantra to never age and it’s an $88 retinol serum that the actress swears by. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, retinol is a anti-ageing, skin-claring vitamin which ideally one can start using by the age of 25-26. A retinol serum helps the skin thickness and elasticity while slowing the production of melanin and also reduces inflammation and prevents clogged pores.

In an interview with Byrdie recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed the retinol serum she swears by and said, “Shani Darden is a facialist here, and I love her. Her retinol is so good, and her serums are fantastic.”

Jen added, “Her products are so good. She’s such a skin guru, and it starts with herself. She’s her own guinea pig. She has a great lab that she works with, and the packaging is beautiful. Everything is really great.”

Since there isn’t any other retinol serum available in the facialist’s collection, Jennifer Aniston is talking about Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum which retails at $88 for 30 ML bottle. Honestly, it’s pretty cheap and when Jen, recommends something for face, you just buy it without any second thoughts. Haha!

On the professional front, the Friends actress is currently seen in The Morning Show Season 3 which released on Apple TV recently. The show also stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer plays the role of Alex Levy whose a journalist in the series.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston revealing her favourite retinol serum? Tell us in the space below.

