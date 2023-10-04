Hugh Jackman was left devastated after his wife Deborra Lee Furness called the shots to divorce after their 27 years of marriage. Soon, rumours were rife that the Hollywood A-lister was coming back to the dating scene and might be looking for love. However, a few sources have shut down the rumours claiming that Hugh is not willing to date anyone anytime soon and is apparently still trying to deal with his current situation. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Hugh Jackman is trying his best to deviate his mind from his split with his wife after nearly 30 years. The actor is currently busy filming Deadpool 3 with his close pal Ryan Reynolds. The actor also took out some time from his busy schedule to enjoy a game of Kansas City Chiefs NFL game with Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner.

According to Radar Online, Hugh Jackman is not looking for love and there is no truth to the accusations. It was recently rumoured that Hugh was looking for love, taking it as one of his biggest priorities. It was also said that there is no shortage of women falling for the Hollywood biggie, adding that he will be back in a relationship in no time. A source earlier shared, “Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He’s such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye.” However, these rumours seem to be false.

An insider earlier also joked that the Wolverine star has picked the right time to be single adding, “There’s everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Sofía Vergara, even Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron.”

Much to the rumours, a new report has suggested that Hugh Jackman is not interested in dating anyone despite the “freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him.” So far, a rep of Hugh has not commented on the situation.

At the time of Hugh Jackman’s split with Deborra Lee Furness, a source said, “She was the centre of his entire world and he’s totally lost without her.” Hugh is relying on his close pal Ryan Reynolds at such a crucial time as they are spending a lot of time on the sets together while filming Deadpool 3.

