Cosmetic surgeries and Hollywood celebrities go hand-in-hand. Many celebrities are vocal about their journey with plastic surgeries, and some are not. While some think that Angelina Jolie has gotten plastic surgeries done, she once addressed the rumours and denied getting under the knife in an interview. She has always had that chiselled sharp jawline that could cut a glass neat, and there’s no denying that her facial features are extraordinary. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jolie enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. She’s currently enjoying motherhood and will soon launch her own ‘Jolie Atelier’ and is spotted in and out with her kids in New York.

Now, talking about the rumours of Angelina Jolie getting plastic surgery done, she once told the Daily Mail in 2010, “I haven’t had anything done and I don’t think I will… I don’t plan to do it myself.”

Jolie continued and added, “But if it makes somebody happy, then that’s up to them. I’m not in somebody else’s skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don’t plan to do it myself.”

This is such heartwarming advice for all the young people out there who have body issues and are insecure about it. In fact, in 2021, during an interview with British Vogue, Angelina Jolie said, “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

