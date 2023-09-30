Kim Kardashian makes a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week to support her sister Kendall Jenner at Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear. She was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and while we loved her sweet gesture for the sister, netizens are trolling the reality television star on social media as she walked like a living candyfloss donning a frosted pink silk dress as she goes braless flashing her n*pples through it. Scroll below to take a look!

Kim is one of the most followed women celebrities on social media, with over 364 million followers on Instagram. She often makes headlines for her personal life, and her recent phone call with sister Kourtney Kardashian from ‘The Kardashians’ latest episode is making a buzz among fans online.

Talking about Kim Kardashian’s latest appearance, the American beauty mogul attended Paris Fashion Week to support sister Kendall Jenner as she walked Victoria Beckham’s collection ramp.

Kim slipped into a frosted-pink dress with spaghetti straps, looking graceful as she went braless. She accessorised her outfit with embellished pink crystal, diamond chokers, and statement necklaces. Page Six shared her picture on their official Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Reacting to Kim Kardashian’s pink look on the platform, a user trolled her and commented, “A wrinkled mess..”

Another user commented, “That looks like a nightgown! 🤣🤣🤪🤪”

A third commented, “She looks so bad, she doesn’t deserve the attention she hurt her sister”

A fourth commented, “Her plastic body does not look good in this dress”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian getting trolled for her latest appearance? Tell us in the space below.

