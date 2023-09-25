Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the upcoming arrival of her fourth child at a Disney-themed baby shower.

The pregnant reality TV star – who is mum to three kids with her ex Scott Disick – is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker and she gathered her friends and family for a party at a private home in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.09.23) to toast the unborn baby’s impending due date.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a snakeskin-printed catsuit and Mickey Mouse ears for the event which took inspiration from the characters of Walt Disney.

Guests were greeted with a performance by a barbershop quartet under a giant ballon arch, while the party featured Disney-themed decorations and large signs emblazoned with the words ‘Baby Barker’.

Food on offer included Mickey Mouse-themed pretzels, pancakes, bagels, waffles and cake pops, along with green juice bottles labelled ‘Drink Me’ in the style of ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

There was also a huge cake shaped like a baby bottle boat with Mickey Mouse on top steering while Champagne was served from a platter themed around the ‘It’s a Small World’ ride.

Guests included Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Khloe and their mum Kris Jenner, who wore a pair of pyjamas complete with Mickey Mouse ears.

Travis Baker also attended the bash wearing a mask and keeping his distance from other guests after testing positive for COVID-19 days earlier. The rocker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya posted a picture of the couple sitting together at the shower with Travis sitting next to his wife wearing two face masks.

Kourtney Kardashian captioned the Instagram snap: “Social distance shower”.

The baby shower comes just weeks after Kourtney was admitted to hospital to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save their unborn baby – prompting Travis to rush home from his tour with Blink-182 to be by her side.

He later rejoined his bandmates in Europe while his partner recovered at home. The baby is expected to arrive any time between October and December while Travis is due to finish the current leg of Blink-182’s tour in Las Vegas on October 22.

Kourtney previously addressed the health scare in a post on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

