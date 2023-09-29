Kim Kardashian is a beauty mogul and one of America’s biggest reality television stars. She gave a different meaning to reality television with her show and, over the years, has entertained her fans with her antics. While all her fans know about her not-so-great bond with her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim revealed having a group with Kourt’s friends titled ‘Not Kourtney’, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

There have been plenty of catfights between Kourt and Kim over the years, and while some lasted for only a few hours, few lasted for months. For those who don’t know, the two have been at loggerheads after Kourt accused Kim of stealing her Dolce Vita glam wedding vibes by doing a collection with the designer brand.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got on a call, and Kourt said, “You’re talking about the bullshit details ’cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about it. You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy. You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the centre of attention, and you weren’t.”

On the same call, Kim revealed that all of Kourtney’s friends come to her complaining about her, and they have a group called ‘Not Kourtney’. Watch the conversation below:

Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023

Reacting to the conversation between the two siblings, a user on X commented, “There’s always something with those two”

Another user commented, “Kim knows she’s the problem, she has always known that she is the problem it’s just that there has never been any serious consequences for being the problem.”

A third commented, “Kim was also jealous at Khloe’s and Lamar‘s wedding. Rob even confirmed she couldn’t hide her jealousy.”

What do you think about Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arguing over a phone call in the latest episode of The Kardashians? Tell us in the space below.

