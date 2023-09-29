Margot Robbie was last seen in Barbie, which did incredibly well at the box office worldwide, with fans and critics going gaga over her performance and the storyline of the film. It was released alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, and surpassed it within a few days at the box office. On to the new series of events, there’s an AI-generated pic of Margot as Marvel’s Black Widow, and she really can be a cool replacement for Scarlett Johansson in the superhero world. Scroll below to take a look!

Margot enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and although the actress doesn’t have her official handles on social media, she has fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram and Twitter. For the unversed, Robbie already played Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad and standalone film, and we would love her to join Marvel whenever possible.

Now, talking about Margot Robbie’s AI-generated pictures, she looks gorgeous as Marvel’s Black Widow and gives tough competition to Scarlett Johansson. Johansson left the MCU with her standalone film in 2021, and the production house has no official plans to retrieve the franchise or superhero character.

But those who know, know Scarlett left some big shoes to fill with her superhero character, which she was flawless in. Now, about Margot Robbie’s AI-generated pic as Black Widow, the beauty can be seen donning Natasha Romanoff’s costume with her blonde and brunette locks.

EpicHeroShots shared the edit on their official Twitter handle; take a look at it below:

Margot Robbie looks pretty as Black Widow, and there’s no denying that!

