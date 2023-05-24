Even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy rolling out the red carpet for all its new entrants, the love for the alums will stay strong forever. One of the Phase 1 veterans who refuses to fade from the conversations is the fantastic Black Widow, played by the splendid Scarlett Johansson. The actor played the speed-fast superhero in eight films in total and went on to become a household name synonymous with Natasha Romanoff. But what if we tell you that ScarJo just confirmed she is never coming back to MCU?

Scarlett made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2010 with Robert Downey Jr’s film Iron Man 2. Her character graph was one of the most experimental for the bosses of the MCU because it was only after a couple of films they understood her worth. Her arc came to an end in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but she still continued it for her standalone Black Widow movie.

Scarlett Johansson, who has since then been in a legal war with Disney over a breach in contract and pay parity, has been a part of rumours that spoke about her return to the MCU and even once speculated that she is developing a movie other than Black Widow. But Scarlett has now confirmed that she is never returning to the MCU, and her time there is over. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Scarlett Johansson, in her recent chat with Variety (via Hollywood Life), confirmed that there are no plans to play Black Widow on the big screen again. She, of course, feels it is bittersweet that her arc was wrapped up in eight movies. “Yeah, I am sad, of course,” she admitted. “I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha. I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time.”

“I also feel really good about her story coming to a close. I think she has a lot of dignity in her legacy,” added Scarlett Johansson who now promote Asteroid City, directed by the maverick Wes Anderson. Screened at Cannes Film Festival recently, the movie received a six minute long standing ovation from the audience and tons of praise for ScarJo’s brilliance.

