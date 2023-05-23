After Ant-Man 3 script and other Marvel details were leaked back in March, Disney took action against them, which had raised a lot of speculations and suspicion about who the leaker was. When one of the spoiler accounts defended the writer Loveness and his Quantumania choices, fans and the audience suspected him to be the Marvel leaker refering to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now, recently, Jeff Loveness responded to a tweet and shut down all the alleged allegations. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Jeff who holds the credits for writing Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, and was all set to reprise his writer’s position for Avengers 5, that is, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In addition to Kang aka Jonathan Majors‘ accusations, there are rumours that Loveness is also not attached to the project anymore.

When a Twitter user raised suspicion while asking whether the Marvel leaker is Jeff Loveness or not, Avengers 5 ex-writer responded to the tweet and slammed all the alleged accusations. He said, “Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus.”

Check out the tweet thread here:

If this really was Jeff Loveness all along, that is the funniest and wildest shit ever. pic.twitter.com/iulwwIahEH — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) May 22, 2023

Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) May 22, 2023

Earlier, the leaker called out ‘Loveness hate train’ due to the backlash that came through after Ant-Man 3. The writer was also ‘fed to the wolves’ before asking, ‘Where is Peyton Reed?’ Not just this, after Quantumania’s poor box office result, the audience blamed Jeff Loveness, and the writer faced quite a lot of negative responses from the fans for his opinion about MODOK and the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In the past, in an interview with Fandom, Jeff Loveness defended the threequel’s ending and shared, “I kind of love the ending that we landed on. I hear what people are saying, but I feel if you just strand Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm again, that is exactly what happened at the end of the second movie, and the way out of it is exactly what happens in ‘Endgame’.”

However, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for a May 2025 release. Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

