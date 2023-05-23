Chris Hemsworth, who plays the God of Thunder, aka Thor Odinson, in the MCU, has hinted at a disappointing update for his fans in his latest interview while gearing up for his upcoming Extraction 2. Hemsworth has his four solo films in the Thor franchise, along with his multiple appearances in other Avengers movies, and he is a fan favourite. The actor is not certain about him reprising the Marvel superhero role but he would love to incorporate the stunts from his upcoming film into a MCU movie.

The last instalment of Chris’ MCU film had Christian Bale as the antagonist who played the role of Gorr the God butcher but the film received mixed reception from the audience. It saw the return of Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster as the female Thor and it might be the low phase of the Studio, leading to casting doubts in the actor’s heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth, who is preparing for the release of Extraction 2, speaking with Total Film Magazine, recently talked about the stunts he did in it. While doing so, he hinted at this disappointing information that he might not reprise his role as Thor in MCU. It was his film that gave the Avengers their first villain Loki [played by Tom Hiddleston], who is adored by the fans, so much so to get his own web series.

MCU’s Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, said, “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’m not exaggerating. At the end of a take, you’re sucking air like you never have before, and everyone drops to their knees. But it’s so much more rewarding. I would love to take this style and integrate it into a Marvel film if I was ever to do another one.”

With the introduction of Hercules in the end credit scene of Thor: Love And Thunder, the makers did tease a clash between him and Thor, but with this comment by Chris, doubt looms on the fifth film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Not In Hurry To Be In Relationship Again: “I Definitely Will Take My Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News