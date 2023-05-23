Kim Kardashian Is Not In Hurry To Be In Relationship Again: "I Definitely Will Take My Time"

Kim Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2022 and has North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4), but has been single since calling time on her nine-month romance with ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson last October and has now claimed that there is “so much to factor in” when it comes to the idea of starting up a new relationship as a mother-of-four.

Speaking on the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty‘s podcast, she said: “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone.

“I definitely will take my time. And I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given.”

Kim went on to add that a “grounded person” is the result of good relationships and stressed that “mutual respect” is the key to any successful union.

Kim Kardashian added: “I truly think someone is such a solid person when they have really grounded relationships. Grounded in love and relationships can be different things. You know, sometimes you have your group of girlfriends that you love to go on vacation with, and then sometimes you have, you know, your other friends that you work really well with. Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

