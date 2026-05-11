You know you’re in for a visual treat and a thrilling ride when a Christopher Nolan film is around the corner. The revered filmmaker, who has given us gems like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Inception, is back with The Odyssey, an action fantasy film set for release on July 17 this year. Starring big names such as Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland, the film is generating tremendous buzz, with its recently released trailer adding further fuel to the fire.

With The Odyssey, Tom will be branching out into a new foray into cinema. The actor, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be seen in a whole new avatar in this Christopher Nolan-directed film. Ahead of the film’s release, here’s a look at Tom Holland’s highest-grossing films so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Worldwide Gross : $2.8B

: $2.8B Streaming On: Disney+, JioHotstar

Plot: The Avengers are left divided after half of all life has been wiped out by Thanos. To reverse this damage, the Avengers and their allies must assemble once again to work together and set things right. Along the journey, they must set aside their differences and unite against Thanos and undo the chaos that he has caused across the universe.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Worldwide Gross : $2.05B

: $2.05B Streaming On: Disney+, JioHotstar

Plot: The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together are attempting to stop Thanos from collecting the six Infinity Stones. Thanos plans to use these stones to erase half of life across the universe, therefore triggering a massive showdown across the cosmos. The film ends on an interesting cliffhanger!

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Worldwide Gross : $1.92B

: $1.92B Streaming On: Prime Video, Disney+

Plot: Mysterio ends up revealing Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man to the world. A desperate Peter then asks Doctor Strange for help with a spell. Eventually, this spell goes wrong and forces villains from other universes, including Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman, into his world.

4. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Worldwide Gross : $1.15B

: $1.15B Streaming On: Disney+, JioHotstar

Plot: The film follows a deep rift within the Avengers, caused by the government’s efforts to impose the “Slovakia Accords” oversight following civilian damage. While Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, supports regulation, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, fights for heroes, maintaining that they should remain free and not be forced into choosing sides.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Director: John Watts

John Watts IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Worldwide Gross : $1.13B

: $1.13B Streaming On: Prime Video, Disney+

Plot: Post the death of Iron Man (in Avengers: Endgame), Peter embarks on a European trip in order to take a break from his double life as Spider-Man. However, soon, he is recruited by Nick Fury to fight elemental monsters along with his sidekick Quwintin Beck (Mysterio), who is a new hero from a different dimension. Along his journey, Peter discovers that Beck is a former employee of Stark Industries and is disgruntled with the company. He is shown using drone technology to generate fake threats and steal Tony Stark’s technology.

It’s no surprise that Tom’s highest-grossing film to date is Avengers: Endgame. With the legacy of the original Avengers coming to an end, the film held tremendous sentimental value for fans who flocked to the theaters to see their favorite superheroes one last time.

With Tom foraying into action fantasy with Odyssey, we are certain that the film will break Tom’s previous box office records and prove to be his highest-grossing venture. And with a legend like Christoper Nolan added to his filmography, the numbers are bound to be big!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: What It Must Earn To Beat Robert Pattinson’s Highest-Grossing Film

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