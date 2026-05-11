Masters Of The Universe is an upcoming fantasy epic movie directed by Travis Knight. The film underwent multiple changes but is finally set to release in theaters. It has generated ample pre-release buzz, but is it enough to beat Knight’s Bumblebee and become his new highest-grossing film worldwide? Only time will tell, but we are here to disclose the target this upcoming epic needs to earn to become the Knights’ all-time top grosser. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Knight is the son of Nike co-founder Phil Knight and was also a former rapper. Travis is known for movies like Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee. He is a multi-faceted person who is also the lead animator and current CEO for the stop-motion animation studio Laika. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie is the second film adaptation, following the 1987 film. Nicholas Galitzine plays He-Man, and Jared Leto will appear as Skeletor.

Bumblebee is Travis Knight’s highest-grossing film ever worldwide

2018’s Bumblebee is based on the Transformers toy line character of the same name. The movie features Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, and Pamela Adlon in key roles. According to reports, Bumblebee was a box-office success, grossing $467.9 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo] during its theatrical run. It is the highest-grossing film in Travis Knight’s career, but Masters of the Universe might change that very soon!

How much does Masters of the Universe need to become Knight’s top grosser worldwide?

Bumblebee did not leave a very high target, and it is quite achievable for a film like Masters of the Universe. To beat Bumblebee and emerge as Travis Knight’s biggest film ever worldwide, the upcoming Jared Leto starrer must earn $468 million in its original run. To put a significant gap between it and Bumblebee, the Nicholas Galitzine starrer must earn around $470-$480 million worldwide.

With the current buzz, earning this number shall not be that hard for the movie. Before Masters of the Universe, Knight had directed only two other films – Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings. His Wildwood will also be released this year.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

The film follows Prince Adam’s return to his home planet, Eternia, to save it and the rest of the universe from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe will be released on June 5.

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