John Cena bagged $2.5 million for just three scenes in Trainwreck (via Unilad), including a hilariously awkward bedroom moment with Amy Schumer that had audiences squirming and cracking up.

The 2015 rom-com, directed by Judd Apatow, starred Schumer and Bill Hader. But it was Cena, the WWE star turned actor, who popped in early and cashed out big.

And no, this wasn’t some action-packed, dramatic arc. Cena played Steven, Amy’s ultra-buff, emotionally confused hookup buddy who gave us one of the most cringe-funny s*x scenes in memory. “It was awkward. And they wanted awkward, so we gave them awkward,” Cena said later during a chat with Conan O’Brien. That scene? Now iconic.

How John Cena Turned Minutes of Muscle Into Millions of Laughs

Despite being on-screen for only a handful of minutes, Cena’s appearance was anything but forgettable. His comedic timing, oddball lines, and that gym-obsessed character gave Trainwreck a shot of surprise no one saw coming. And it paid off, literally.

Buzzfeed reported that Cena pulled in $2.5 million for the role. That’s big money for a part with such limited screen time. But given Trainwreck’s success, grossing over $140 million on a $35 million budget his contribution clearly had value.

Cena himself was thrilled to be part of it. “I’ve been very much looking to do a comedy for quite some time. When you’re a WWE superstar you’re kind of stuck in the television world, and that’s where I was spending most of my time,” he told ScreenRant.

“I was approached to audition for Trainwreck, but it wasn’t a sure shot though. Then I got asked back to do a table read with Amy and Judd and got cast in the movie from there… It’s a fun atmosphere to be a part of, this project especially.” He added, “Working with Amy and Judd was fantastic and I would clock in and just laugh the whole day.”

That blend of laughs, awkwardness, and unexpected energy is exactly why Cena’s brief Trainwreck cameo became a fan favorite. And why no one, not even Cena, is complaining about that monster payday.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Not Superman Or Avengers But This Is The #1 Superhero Movie On Rotten Tomatoes — Can You Guess Which One?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News