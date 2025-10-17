Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers from Peacemaker Season 2.

With the second season holding a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, James Gunn’s Peacemaker has turned out to be one of the finest superhero shows on TV. Peacemaker Season 2’s eighth episode aired last week, and viewers were in for a surprise when the titular anti-hero was transported to a mysterious dimension known as Salvation. This cliffhanger ending not only opened up countless possibilities for the future of the DC Universe but also became a hot topic among fans, leaving them eager for more.

Although Season 3 of Peacemaker has not yet been officially announced, it remains unclear which upcoming DC project will feature John Cena’s popular character next. Meanwhile, a viral X post has sparked speculation that a potential secret episode of Season 2 might be on the horizon and could soon air on HBO Max. You can see the post here. Let’s do a fact-check and uncover the real truth behind this buzz.

Is Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 9 Really Happening?

To cut to the chase: no, there isn’t a secret ninth episode of Peacemaker Season 2. The makers haven’t shared any updates regarding an additional episode, and the post cited above, dated October 15, 2025, does not appear to be on James Gunn’s official X account. This implies that, in reality, last week’s eighth episode serves as the Season 2 finale.

Some fans may have believed the buzz about a secret episode because the finale ended on a cliffhanger. While the episode was story-centric, character-driven, and emotionally resonant, it didn’t provide a proper closure for many viewers, leaving them hungry for answers and eager for what’s next.

The Future Of John Cena’s Peacemaker

With no official confirmation yet for Peacemaker Season 3, John Cena’s character could still appear in upcoming DCU projects. This might include Man of Tomorrow, slated for a theatrical release in 2027, Lanterns, or the forthcoming series Waller, given Amanda Waller’s direct connection to Peacemaker. Of course, there’s also the possibility of John Cena reprising his role in a potential Season 3. Until then, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

