Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2

Even diehard DC fans were caught entirely off guard by the shocking climax of the eighth and final episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2. In the final moments of the highly rated DCU superhero series, the titular anti-hero, John Cena’s Peacemaker, is abducted by Rick Flag Sr.’s A.R.G.U.S. agents and transported to a mysterious, habitable dimension known as Salvation.

As the portal closes behind him, Peacemaker finds himself stranded in an unknown world filled with unexpected dangers. This cliffhanger ending opens up endless possibilities for the future of the DCU.

What Does Salvation Mean In The DCU?

Before exploring Peacemaker Season 2’s connection to Game of Thrones, it’s important to understand what Salvation means in the DC Universe. The name is derived from the DC Comics limited series Salvation Run, published between 2007 and 2008.

In the comics, several supervillains, including Lex Luthor, Joker, Catwoman, and Scandal Savage, are captured by the Suicide Squad and exiled to a dangerous planet called Salvation, completely cut off from any support from Earth. Some try to escape the planet while others try to rule it.

Spoilers for the #Peacemaker S2 finale

–

–

–

–

–

YOU CAN’T JUST END IT LIKE THAT??? Chris getting stranded on Salvation right after finally getting to a healthy place in life is so evil, I need Rick Flag Sr. GONE pic.twitter.com/odYfffgKCZ — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 10, 2025

The Surprising Connection Between Peacemaker Season 2 & Game of Thrones

Here’s where things get really interesting: the Peacemaker Season 2 finale is indirectly linked with Game of Thrones. The Salvation Run comic books were actually inspired by an idea from none other than George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones. According to Martin’s website, he originally developed the concept, titled “Exiles in Paradise,” with his friend and collaborator, John Jos Miller.

However, the idea was shelved due to creative differences. Years later, it was revived and eventually became Salvation Run. This very storyline forms the crux of the Peacemaker Season 2 finale and could play a significant role in upcoming DCU projects. It’s thrilling, and even surreal, to think that an idea conceived by the Game of Thrones author became the backbone of James Gunn’s widely acclaimed superhero series.

HELL YES!!!! Salvation Run is one of my favorite comic runs! The future of the DCU is gonna be sick!!! @JamesGunn KNOWS GOOD COMICS!!!! #Peacemaker #PeacemakerS2 #PeacemakerFinale pic.twitter.com/6KBK7qFMnU — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) October 10, 2025

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Leaves John Cena’s Chris Smith Trapped In Salvation — Here’s How It Ties To The Future Of DCU!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News