Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8

The eight-episode run of James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 concluded recently, leaving DCU fans with plenty to discuss thanks to its cliffhanger ending. In addition to multiple DCU cameos and references, the John Cena-led finale was packed with several interesting Easter Eggs that fans eagerly spotted. Here are three clever ones you might have missed.

Note: Major Spoilers Ahead For Peacemaker Season 2

1. The Lex Luthor & Rick Flag Sr. Collaboration

Lex Luthor, the main antagonist of James Gunn’s Superman reboot, may be imprisoned, but that didn’t stop him from teaming up with Rick Flag Sr. to send metahumans to an Earth-like alternate dimension. The Peacemaker finale included a subtle Easter Egg highlighting their secret alliance.

In Episode 8, Rick Flag Sr. is seen receiving a note from Lex Luthor, who is excited about their mission using the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC). This hints that Lex Luthor could play a significant role in upcoming DCU projects, including the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

My full appearance in the PEACEMAKER finale pic.twitter.com/LmcjUbPE1k — Lex Luthor (@LexLuthor_DCU) October 10, 2025

2. The Black Hole

The Peacemaker Season 2 finale included a brief glimpse of the Black Hole, reminiscent of the one seen in the Superman reboot. It appears that when Rick Flag Sr.’s team explored different doors using the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC), this served as a subtle nod to the wider DCU.

3. Salvation

In the Peacemaker finale, the titular anti-hero, played by John Cena, is forcefully sent to a mysterious yet seemingly habitable dimension called Salvation. As the portal closes, he finds himself stranded in an unknown world.

What some viewers might not know is that this location draws inspiration from the DC Comics limited series Salvation Run. In the comics, several supervillains, including Lex Luthor, Joker, Catwoman, and Scandal Savage, are sent to a planet called Salvation without any support from Earth. It remains to be seen whether James Gunn will explore this storyline in future DCU projects. Chances are that he will.

Unpopular opinion: the peacemaker finale wasn’t that bad. there wasn’t any action but it had a lot of character development and set up for the dcu. especially with the ending with salvation run. #PeacemakerFinale #peacemaker #peacemaker pic.twitter.com/RgLteZFXTv — TYLR MCFC (@tylr_MCFC) October 10, 2025

More About Peacemaker Season 2

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To John Cena’s Titular Anti-Hero?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News