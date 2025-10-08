After seven entertaining episodes, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the eighth and final episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 drops this week. Throughout the latest season, we’ve witnessed several exciting cameos and brief appearances from the Superman reboot, including Justice Gang members Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), as well as Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Speculation is also rife that David Corenswet’s Superman himself might make a surprise appearance in the much-anticipated finale. However, several key characters have so far escaped fans’ attention, especially those who appeared in James Gunn’s underappreciated 2021 film The Suicide Squad. Here are three characters from the DCEU film The Suicide Squad we’d love to see in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8!

1. Bloodsport (Idris Elba)

The Golden Globe-winning English actor portrayed the no-nonsense mercenary Bloodsport, who was constantly at odds with John Cena’s Peacemaker. In The Suicide Squad, it was revealed that he once shot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet and later critically injured Peacemaker during the film’s climax. If it happens, Bloodsport’s return would be a perfect addition to the Peacemaker finale, even if it’s just for a brief appearance or an extended cameo.

Idris Elba as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/tWwkRBVBfW — Reza (@Reza_shuaib) April 22, 2023

2. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was one of the standout characters in The Suicide Squad, sharing an intriguing chemistry with other characters. The Peacemaker series is already filled with eccentric and unpredictable personalities, from Peacemaker himself to Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith. Adding Harley Quinn to the mix could bring a new dimension, more star power, and an unpredictable spark to the show’s chaotic superhero world.

margot robbie as harley quinn in ‘the suicide squad’ pic.twitter.com/SdVMGIdpfe — best of margot (@badpostmargots) March 26, 2021

3. King Shark (Sylvester Stallone)

Voiced by none other than Sylvester Stallone, King Shark is not only one of the strongest but also one of the most endearing characters in The Suicide Squad. The man-eating shark-human hybrid’s quirky personality and memorable screen presence make us imagine just how delightful his inclusion would be in the Peacemaker finale, adding another layer of chaos and humor to the wildly entertaining series.

I love how Sylvester stallone plays king shark and he gave no lines pic.twitter.com/PQCJGTjrVc — Shadow Knight (@shadowknightdk) May 8, 2023

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

