The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra thinking of each other separately amidst all the chaos caused by Luna and her pregnancy. On the other hand, Finn was caught off guard by Luna, whom he thought was dead after the skirmish involving Steffy, Liam, and Sheila.

The drama, shock, confusion, debacles, plotting, worries, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful as and when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 7, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Taylor being shocked by Ridge’s news. And it’s obviously about Luna not only being alive while everyone thought she was dead, but also her being pregnant after spiking Will’s drinks and then r*ping him. Brooke and Ridge found out about it recently.

He is worried about how Steffy will react when she finds out about it. Is this why Ridge shared this shocker with Taylor? Steffy is their daughter, and they need to figure out a way to tell her together, despite Ridge’s recent decision to break off his engagement with Taylor and marry Brooke.

Taylor already knew that Luna was alive, due to Deacon, but the pregnancy news is about to be a bombshell even for her. How will Ridge and Taylor handle this new situation, especially since it could be used to avoid prison?

Up next, Deke visits Hope and confesses an opinion. He is back home and has already met his father. Now it’s time to reunite with his half-sister Hope. While the meeting is going to be joyful and happy, he also has many ambitions that he wants to share with her. Deke wants to be a designer at Forrester Creations, and it seems it might just happen.

After all, Hope’s line, Hope for the Future, is being brought back, and she can happily give Deke a spot as the designer for the line. What will Hope decide, and will her brother be happy about it? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more details.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Is Caught Off Guard By Luna Actually Being Alive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News