The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope admitting to Brooke that she has been reminded of her past love with Liam. Meanwhile, Ridge expressed his love for Brooke. And then last but not least, Hope flashed back to a rooftop moment with Liam, making her feel more guilty.

The drama, conflict, confusion, nostalgia, and all the changing dynamics are about to cause chaos soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 2, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Carter expressing excitement about marrying Hope. That is all that he has been thinking of lately. Carter is beyond happy and looking forward to the wedding, and if it were up to him, they would have been married by now. But some trouble is on the horizon.

Because while he is looking forward to their life together, Hope cannot stop thinking about her former husband, Liam. The latter expressed his feelings for her and how he wanted to reunite with her. And Hope feels tied at this point. Her heart really wants to get back with Liam and their daughter, Beth.

But she is engaged to Carter, and she does not want to stop committing to him after he went above and beyond to fix things between them. Up next, Hope decides to go to the father-daughter dance. The turmoil she is facing will only get stronger, and her decisions are already showing the same.

Hope chose to go to the father-daughter dance, and seeing her former husband and their daughter together is only going to make things harder for her. The strings of her heart are already stirring, and it won’t be long before she is unable to stop herself from wanting more. Will she make a move?

Or is Carter’s ring on her finger going to stop her for a while longer? And then lastly, Daphne reflects on Carter’s charms. She came into the city to seduce Carter but fell for him instead. And he rejected her for Hope, which made her go back to Paris. But now she is back again and reflecting.

What conclusion will she come to this time around? Will she finally get over him and move on? Is this going to intrigue Carter? Stay tuned for more.

