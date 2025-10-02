The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ making a new deal with Stephanie. On the other hand, Holly pushed Tate away while Sophia put her plan in motion. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel were left blindsided. And then lastly, Kayla gave Brady some surprising news about the test.

The drama, the confusion, the revelations, the romance, the trickery, and the plotting are getting more heated over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 2, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Chanel being devastated. Her dream of adopting Tesoro was shattered once again when she found out the baby’s mother does not want her and Johnny to adopt him. To add to it, the letter also claimed that Johnny is having an improper relationship with a student.

Chanel is left surprised and to make things worse, an intimate photo sent from Holly’s phone comes through. Johnny is flabbergasted as he has no idea what just happened, and Chanel is furious. Even though he tells his wife that this is a setup, it’s hard to ignore the evidence in front of her.

To make things harder, it’s not a secret that Holly once had a crush on Johnny. How is this going to ruin things for Chanel and Johnny? Will they figure out that this is all Sophia’s doing? Speaking of whom, she is getting jitters now. Sophia panics, and why wouldn’t she? She could get caught.

When her thread of lies and plotting unspools, it’ll come out that not only did she lie about Tesoro to Tate and Brady, she also abandoned the baby boy at the fire station. And now she is using Holly to target Chanel and Johnny, who are hoping to adopt the baby. But will her fears come true?

Is someone going to find out the truth soon? Meanwhile, Tate confides in Brady. He has been dealing with a lot on his plate. He tried to seduce Sophia into telling him the truth about their baby. This caused a major wrench in his relationship with Holly, and things are looking quite bleak.

Holly is pushing him away now and wants nothing to do with him anymore. Is Tate going to tell her the truth about his plan for Sophia? Because there is no other way, Holly can predict that Tate is doing this on purpose. And lastly, Maggie gives Holly some tough love. How will she react to the scolding?

