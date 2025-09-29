The previous week on Days of our Lives saw a blackout ensuing in town and everyone facing the after-affects of it. Be it Xander and Sarah reigniting their intimacy or people being stuck at the office. Meanwhile, Sophia used Holly to cause issues in Johnny and Chanel’s lives and hinder the adoption.

The drama, the tension, the accusations, the trickery and the plotting has been massive and will only rise in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 29, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Marlena opening up to Susan. After her health scares, Marlena has been worried about what is wrong with her. The doctors have not been able to pinpoint what the cause is and so she is turning to Susan, the psychic. Susan was also the one who warned her.

Everyone brushed her concerns aside and called it another one of her rants but it seems like there was some truth to her claims. Will Susan be able to help Marlena figure out what’s happening to her? Meanwhile, EJ confesses to Belle. They are trapped in the hospital elevator because of the blackout.

And EJ has taken up the opportunity to make a confession. He has already apologized to her and told her that he is only interested in her. But will this confession help his case or push Belle even further away? Or will this ignite their feelings for each other once more, especially in such close proximity.

On the other hand, Leo helps Gwen. The two have had a rocky time with their equation recently. And it has only been barbs and icy demeanor since she came back. But what help does Gwen need and why is Leo choosing to ignore their tense equation to assist her with it? Rachel shocks Thomas.

The little girl has been a mess lately as her mother is currently in jail, taking the blame for the shooting she was responsible for. And it looks like she is shocking Thomas. How will the little boy react to what she will say or do? Is this going to be about Kristen or the romance between Chad and Cat?

And speaking of them, Chad and Cat share a romantic moment. The two have been getting closer each day and the blackout has made the romance even stronger. With their feelings sparking so much for the other, it seems it’s time to make things official. But there are obstacles to face on the way.

