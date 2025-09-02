The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Brady made a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Marlena praised Tate. Cat and Felicity celebrated Aaron’s homecoming. Chad comforted Thomas. Brady and Tate stumbled upon something very surprising. And lastly, Chad and Cat shared a kiss.

The conflict, the secrets, the lies and the drama is heating up as the weeks fly by and avid watchers are excited for more. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 2, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Brady updating Tate about an investigation. Ever since Brady caught Sophia in a lie, he got suspicious and launched a full search into the truth. He contacted Steve, then he confronted Patsy but things are about to get serious when a full investigation is launched soon.

Meanwhile, Melinda tries to calm Sophia. Things are getting heated and Melinda is going to have to assure Sophia that everything will be alright as Brady goes headfirst in to find out the truth about Sophia and Tate’s baby. Will Melinda truly be able or calm an erratic and worried Sophia or not?

On the other hand, Marlena is tormented by her dreams. Yes, she has been grieving the death of her husband John but this is actually much more than that. Her health has been dipping and her dreams are getting worrisome. She also feels dizzy often and has strange symptoms that are confusing.

But there’s Susan who claims she knows what is happening to Marlena. Is it time to take her warnings seriously, especially with the dreams affecting and tormenting Marlena. Is this related to Stefano? What will Susan have to say about this? And then lastly, Chad confides his true feelings to Cat.

Now that the two have finally kissed, things may be going full steam ahead. Chad has had commitment issues ever since his wife Abigail died which is why it has taken so long for him to get out of his shell and consider more with Cat. And it seems like now he is finally ready to confess his feelings.

How will Cat react to Chad’s confession? Is this finally the moment they start dating and become official? Stay tuned to know details of the same.

