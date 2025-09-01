The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Holly confronting Sophia, Cat asking EJ for a job, Brady getting too suspicious of Sophia, Philip and Belle bonding, Kristen being confronted by Brady for going to jail even though she claimed for months that she did not shoot EJ, and Gabi making moves.

The drama, the doubts, the reunions, and the tension will get better in the coming weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama around Salem residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady making a shocking discovery. Ever since he got suspicious about Sophia, he contacted Steve to do some digging and get him some intel. Now, he is confronting Pasty and wants to know the gender of Sophia and Tate’s baby. Is he going to find out the truth?

Will he then confront Sophia about why she lies that she gave birth to a daughter when it was a son? On the other hand, Marlena praises Tate. She has been impressed with how he has handled everything that has been thrown at him, especially the baby’s adoption, which Sophia lied about.

Meanwhile, Cat and Felicity celebrate Aaron’s homecoming. How happy will this occasion of his return be? It’s bound to be an emotional moment for both Cat and Felicity, who have long waited for this to happen. What topics will the sibling trio catch up on now? Will Cat reveal her feelings for Chad?

What news will Aaron have to share with his family now that he is back home? How will this change things for them? When will Aaron meet his best friend, Tate, now that he is back in town? Last but not least, Chad comforts Thomas. It’s something he has been doing a lot of.

He has also been there to support Cat through her life, be it when she was sick or just when she wanted to confide in him. Now, Chad is focusing on his son Thomas. What has happened to Thomas that has caused him to need comfort from his father? Is this bound to be an emotional moment?

What new drama will erupt in the lives of the Salem residents soon? Especially with lies, secrets, returns, and emotional reunions on the line? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

