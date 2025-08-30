The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly confront Sophia for wanting to steal her boyfriend, Tate. Kayla gave Steve a hint, while Brady got some unsettling news. Cat asked EJ for a job after Marlena went on a long leave. And then, last but not least, Gwen blasted her former best friend, Leo.

From health issues and romance to homecomings and favors, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady making a shocking discovery. Is this related to Sophia and her lies? Marlena praises Tate, but for what? Cat and Felicity celebrate Aaron’s homecoming. Will this be another happy reunion? Chad comforts Thomas. Will he be able to offer him support?

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Up next, Brady updates Tate about an investigation. Is this regarding Sophia and her lies? Melinda tries to calm Sophia, but is it too late now? Marlena is tormented by her dreams. Will this give her clues about what’s coming next? Then there’s Chad, who confides his true feelings to Cat.

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

When Cat and Brady bond, will they confide in one another? Holly and Tate enjoy some romance, but for how long will their paradise last with Sophia eyeing him? Ari gets stuck with Aaron while Xander and Marlena discuss the root of his anger. Meanwhile, Gabi encourages Philip. Will it help?

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Johnny refuses to give EJ credit for being proven innocent at the trial. Is this going to cause friction in their already tense bond? Chanel considers adoption while Marlena asks Belle for a favor. When Gabi reports to Tony, will she have something positive to reveal? Elsewhere, Philip tests Xander.

Friday, September 5, 2025

The week’s final episode features Jack and Jennifer coming home for JJ’s birthday. Up next, Jack and Gwen take one step forward and two steps back. How will they deal with this? Chad worries about Cat. Tate catches Sophia in another lie. Lastly, Brady and Steve search for answers.

