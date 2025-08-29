Days of Our Lives is cooking up some major drama, and this year’s fall is set to unravel many mysteries and feuds. Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford, the soap opera’s head writers, revealed what to expect from it.

Days Of Our Lives: What Storylines To Expect During Fall?

The writing duo told TV Insider that they are “always working with threads from past regimes” because all stories build on the history of the characters, but the fall storylines will be mostly new. Paula and Jeanne stated that the fall storylines will majorly have a Thanksgiving and family vibe to them.

There will be “a healthy dose of Halloween mayhem thrown in for good measure.” Then there’s the 60th anniversary of the show in November. And the milestone will be a significant turning point for the characters. “The hospital gala will kick off a new umbrella story that extends into the new year.”

The writers’ goal was to honor Salem’s first families and kick off new stories in its aftermath. The gala will be “in honor of Tom Horton which coincides with some mysterious experiments EJ is conducting in his private lab,” they teased. Many beloved characters will be returning for the event.

The characters returning include Eli Grant, Jack Deveraux, Marie Horton, Mike Horton, Lucas Horton, Andrew Donovan, Will Horton, Steve Olson, Lani Price, Jennifer Deveraux, Paul Narita, Sami Brady, and Eric Brady. Several other storylines will build and accumulate over time.

Rachel Black shot EJ, but her mother, Kristen, took the blame for it and is in prison. But it will not be the only trauma Rachel deals with. She lashes out in a way that has life-threatening consequences. The teenagers will begin college, while an adult will start a new career as an adjunct professor.

Sophia Choi’s desperation grows as Brady Black and Tate Black get closer to the truth about the baby. How many more lies will she spill to save her skin? Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton will love each other forever and always, but they both have inner demons to deal with before any peace.

Chad DiMera’s growing feelings for Cat Greene ignite a family feud. Will he be able to fight for his love? Meanwhile, Tony DiMera gets the upper hand on Xander and Philip Kiriakis. When a mystery puts the DiMeras in danger, who will save them? Elsewhere, Marlena Evans’ health crisis worsens.

Stephanie Johnson’s past comes back to haunt her. Will this affect her romance with Alex? Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree get serious about starting a family but face unexpected roadblocks. Lastly, secrets and desires come to light when Salem goes dark. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

